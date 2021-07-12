Origin Dollar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,589.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002948 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $22,589.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00116351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00162572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.78 or 1.00002053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.08 or 0.00975199 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

