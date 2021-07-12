Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Reaches $5.23 on Top Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $151.49 million and $3.20 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.23 or 0.00015731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00902554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

