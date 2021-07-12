Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 275,532 shares.The stock last traded at $3.83 and had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

