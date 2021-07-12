Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) CFO Rebecca Chambers Sells 16,727 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44.

NYSE OM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,266 shares.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.