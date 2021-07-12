Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) President David J. Nielsen Sells 1,000 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.
NYSE OSTK traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.22. 68,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
About Overstock.com
See Also: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.