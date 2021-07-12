Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 19th

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 19th. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTRU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,407,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,326,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,973,000.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

