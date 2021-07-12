Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Index Venture Associates III Ltd bought a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth about $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ozon by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,683,000 after acquiring an additional 935,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth about $125,908,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth about $67,106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ozon by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,867,000 after acquiring an additional 510,168 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ozon stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46. Ozon has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

