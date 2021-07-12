Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:PPBI) Director Acquires $195,678.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:PPBI) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $40.69. 459,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,803. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

