Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:PPBI) Director Acquires $195,678.00 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:PPBI) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00.
Shares of PPBI stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $40.69. 459,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,803. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $47.46.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile
