Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) Insider Sells $138,927.04 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) insider Roy Winston sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $138,927.04.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 198,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,759. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

