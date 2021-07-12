Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) Insider Sells $339,064.40 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $339,064.40.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.80. 198,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,759. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.