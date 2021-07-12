Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) Insider Sells $339,064.40 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $339,064.40.
Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.80. 198,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,759. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00.
About Pacira BioSciences
