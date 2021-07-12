PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is Newfoundland Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 2,495.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,293 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital comprises 1.5% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,803,000 after buying an additional 694,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,952,000 after acquiring an additional 720,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

PAGS stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,812. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

