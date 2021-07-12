Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 603.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,629 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,359,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $13,960,429.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,523,683.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,951,769 shares of company stock valued at $182,417,440. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

