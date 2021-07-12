Palomar Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $75.12 on Monday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.86 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $43,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $466,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $2,121,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

