Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PLMR) Insider Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $114,960.00.

Palomar stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.43. 2,257 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

