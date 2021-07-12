Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NYSE:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells $703,913.54 in Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NYSE:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 172,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $703,913.54. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 94,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $500,216.64.

Shares of PANL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.69. 295,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,016. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

