Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18.53 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $22.76 million and $18.53 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for $17.66 or 0.00053234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

