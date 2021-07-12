Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.60. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $414.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,098.97 and a beta of 1.36. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

