Parris H. Holmes, Jr. Sells 112,436 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 112,436 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $1,549,368.08.

Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. 155,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,951. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

