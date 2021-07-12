PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Cap of $56.53 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $56.53 million and $609,256.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00225064 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.26 or 0.00808098 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,533,570 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

