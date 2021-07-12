Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 44,098 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NYSE:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NYSE:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Performant Financial stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,263 shares.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

