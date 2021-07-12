Patrick J. Callans Sells 2,500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00.

NYSE COST traded down $4.49 on Monday, reaching $407.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,152. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $414.35.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

