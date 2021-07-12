Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera Sells 419 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PAYX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $112.25.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after buying an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.