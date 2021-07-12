Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera Sells 419 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PAYX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $112.25.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after buying an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.