Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $5,268,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $42,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,281,974 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $112.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

