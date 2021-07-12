Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) Insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer Sells 1,921 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90.

NYSE PAYX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.67. 1,450,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,305. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $112.26.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.