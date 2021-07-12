PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 255,381 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.24% of PayPal worth $676,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.81. 269,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,252. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.37.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

