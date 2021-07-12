PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lowered by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,295 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.5% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $238,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $302.81. 269,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,252. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

