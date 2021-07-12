PDS Biotechnology Co. (NYSE:PDSB) Insider Delyle W. Bloomquist Acquires 10,000 Shares

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NYSE:PDSB) insider Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 729,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,258. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.