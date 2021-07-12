PDS Biotechnology Co. (NYSE:PDSB) Insider Delyle W. Bloomquist Acquires 10,000 Shares

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NYSE:PDSB) insider Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00.
Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 729,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,258. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $13.48.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.