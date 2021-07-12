Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $69.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

