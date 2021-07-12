Peony (PNY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43,099.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Peony has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $43,099.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00059266 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 12,062,988 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

