pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $1.56 million and $62.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00113235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00158832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,067.40 or 0.99982304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00960056 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

