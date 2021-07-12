Perdoceo Education Co. (NYSE:PRDO) Insider Michele A. Peppers Sells 8,197 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NYSE:PRDO) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $106,561.00.

NYSE PRDO traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 398,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,859. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.