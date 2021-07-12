Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.97

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.97 and last traded at $83.54, with a volume of 155026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.09. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.