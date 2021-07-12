Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTH opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

