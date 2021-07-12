Personalis, Inc. (NYSE:PSNL) Insider Sells $25,047.75 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NYSE:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75.

Shares of Personalis stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 278,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,676. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

