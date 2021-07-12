Peter Lamb Sells 60,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NYSE:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NYSE:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00.

NYSE EXEL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.02. 1,734,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,422. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

