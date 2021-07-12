Peter Solvik Sells 17,500 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NYSE:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NYSE:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00.

Shares of NYSE DOCU traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,961. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $298.75.

Get DocuSign alerts:

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.