Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PHAT) Director Sells $1,362,000.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 40,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00.

PHAT traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.02. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.