Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,658. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.