Phoenixcoin One Day Volume Reaches $305.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $855,510.74 and $305.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,482,787 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

