PhoenixDAO One Day Volume Reaches $94,170.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 10% against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $94,170.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

