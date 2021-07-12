Photronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr Sells 4,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00.
Shares of NYSE PLAB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.36. 6,149 shares of the stock traded hands.
Photronics Company Profile
