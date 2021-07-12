Photronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLAB) Director Sells $63,000.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

NYSE:PLAB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.39. 204,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,280. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

