Photronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLAB) Director Sells $63,000.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.
NYSE:PLAB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.39. 204,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,280. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56.
About Photronics
