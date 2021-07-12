Pi Financial Comments on IBI Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Research analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for IBI Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Pi Financial has a “NA” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.86.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$10.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.23. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$4.72 and a 1-year high of C$10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$317.76 million and a P/E ratio of 23.60.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.50 million.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

