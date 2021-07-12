Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips Sells 26,080 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 26,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $1,972,430.40.

PLL traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.77. 5,952 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

