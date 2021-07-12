Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) Director Susan C. Jones Purchases 4,000 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) Director Susan C. Jones purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.06 per share, for a total transaction of $292,240.00.
NYSE PLL traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,244 shares.
About Piedmont Lithium
