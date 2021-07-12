Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,118 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Pinterest worth $30,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,110.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,459,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,061,000 after acquiring an additional 236,314 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 595,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 147,840 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $3,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $4,557,131.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 994,440 shares of company stock worth $70,766,834 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.41. 48,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,364,365. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,283.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

