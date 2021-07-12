Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Down 4.3%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.37 and last traded at $73.69. Approximately 241,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,364,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.99.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,283.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 994,440 shares of company stock worth $70,766,834 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

