Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.51. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

