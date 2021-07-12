Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Athene in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.72 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

ATH stock opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.66.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Athene by 288.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Athene by 35.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

