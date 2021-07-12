Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

CINF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

